Woman attacked in her flat, identikit released, Kimberley

Kimberley Police are requesting the community’s assistance with information regarding a male suspect that is wanted for allegedly attempting to rape a 25 year old woman.

On 11th November 2017 at about 14:00, the victim was sleeping inside her flat when she allegedly felt an unknown person on top of her.

She tried to scream but the accused allegedly assaulted her and shoved a cloth into her mouth.The victim’s friend came back home and distracted the suspect, who then fled the scene.

The suspect is light brown in complexion. He is approximately 1.7m tall and aged between 25-30 years. We request any person with the information that could assist the police to contact Detective Sergeant David Tau at 083 472 6819 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

