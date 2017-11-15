Woman attacked in her flat, identikit released, Kimberley

0
Woman attacked in her flat, identikit released, Kimberley. Photo: SAPS
Woman attacked in her flat, identikit released, Kimberley. Photo: SAPS

Kimberley Police are requesting the community’s assistance with information regarding a male suspect that is wanted for allegedly attempting to rape a 25 year old woman.

On 11th November 2017 at about 14:00, the victim was sleeping inside her flat when she allegedly felt an unknown person on top of her.

She tried to scream but the accused allegedly assaulted her and shoved a cloth into her mouth.The victim’s friend came back home and distracted the suspect, who then fled the scene.

The suspect is light brown in complexion. He is approximately 1.7m tall and aged between 25-30 years. We request any person with the information that could assist the police to contact Detective Sergeant David Tau at 083 472 6819 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Body of man found in canal, Kakamas Police in Kakamas is appealing to the community to assist them in identifying or tracing the next of kin of a male person. The body of a male perso...
Domestic worker nabbed driving murdered employers ... At approximately 07:00 Mr Hough went to Langverwag Kakamas to fetch his domestic worker, a male in his late twenties. Mr Hough never returned home...
Manhunt launched, robbers shoot 4 employees, Kimbe... An intensive search has been launched for four men who perpetrated a robbery at a business premises in Galeshewe at about 03:00 on the morning of 7 No...
Farmer shot and killed on his farm near Griekwasta... A third farmer was shot dead on Tuesday. Brig. Mohale Ramatseba from the SAP said that a 35-year-old farmer, around 15:00 was shot dead on his fa...