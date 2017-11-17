Woman arrested dealing in dagga, Barkly West

Woman arrested dealing in dagga, Barkly West

The Barkly West SAPS Visible Policing followed up on information regarding alleged dagga dealing activities in Mataleng Township and pounced on a 30 year old female suspect.

On Tuesday, 14 November 2017, at about 07:50, Police searched the shanty belonging to the suspect and found dagga stashed behind a kitchen cupboard.

Police confiscated 3 shopping bags and 31 pokes of dagga which has an estimated street value of R5000.

The suspects was arrested and should be appearing in the Barkly West Magistrates Court soon.

The investigation continues.

