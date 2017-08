Two men will appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on 23 August 2017, after they were arrested on 21 August 2017 at about 22:00.

Police followed up on information after two male suspects allegedly pointed a victim with a firearm and robbed him of a substantial amount of money and cigarettes.

The Toyota Corolla that the suspects utilized in the alleged armed robbery was also confiscated by the Police.

