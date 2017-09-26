Two arrested with large amount of cash, N1 Colesberg

0
Two arrested with large amount of cash, N1 Colesberg. Photo: SAPS
Two arrested with large amount of cash, N1 Colesberg. Photo: SAPS

A multi disciplinary Tri- Lateral Operation yielded much desired result, where SAPS, Provincial Traffic officers and Home Affairs in the Northern Cape brought criminals to their knees over the long weekend.

The focus of the operation was to clamp down on criminal activities throughout the Province, in search of illegal fire arms, stolen vehicles, transportation of illegal or stolen goods, wanted suspects, undocumented persons and drugs.

Tri-Lateral Operation is a simultaneous crime prevention operation in the borders of neighboring provinces, between Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Men aged 18 and 21 are remanded in police custody, after appearing before the Colesberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday,22 September 2017, on a charge of money laundering.

The suspects were pinned down at a road block on N1 Colesberg Weigh Bridge, after they were found in possession of a huge amount of cash.

The value of cash confiscated cannot be disclosed for investigation reasons. They were travelling in a white VW Golf V direction Cape Town from Pretoria. The suspects’ VW Golf V was stopped and searched at a road block, luggage loaded with huge amount of cash was found stashed in the boot.

On Friday, 29 September 2017, suspects will make a reappearance before the Colesberg Magistrates’ Court for formal bail application.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri, commended members under his command for their vigilance by bringing the suspects to book.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Traffic officer, pastor busted for fraud and extor... The Northern Cape Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Unit pounced on six suspects and charged them with fraud and extortion. The arrest of suspects w...
Suspect wanted for R9 million G4S heist in Kuruman The Hawks are looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of the following suspect wanted for cash heist in Kuruman. Members of the p...
A number of rapists sentenced in one week The fight against gender based violence continues to intensify in the Northern Cape as the Management welcomes several convictions of rape throughout ...
Life imprisonment for man who raped daughter (12) The Calvinia Regional Court has on 13 September 2017, sentenced a 41 year old man to life imprisonment for raping his 12 year old daughter over a peri...