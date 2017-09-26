Two arrested with large amount of cash, N1 Colesberg

A multi disciplinary Tri- Lateral Operation yielded much desired result, where SAPS, Provincial Traffic officers and Home Affairs in the Northern Cape brought criminals to their knees over the long weekend.

The focus of the operation was to clamp down on criminal activities throughout the Province, in search of illegal fire arms, stolen vehicles, transportation of illegal or stolen goods, wanted suspects, undocumented persons and drugs.

Tri-Lateral Operation is a simultaneous crime prevention operation in the borders of neighboring provinces, between Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape.

Men aged 18 and 21 are remanded in police custody, after appearing before the Colesberg Magistrates’ Court on Friday,22 September 2017, on a charge of money laundering.

The suspects were pinned down at a road block on N1 Colesberg Weigh Bridge, after they were found in possession of a huge amount of cash.

The value of cash confiscated cannot be disclosed for investigation reasons. They were travelling in a white VW Golf V direction Cape Town from Pretoria. The suspects’ VW Golf V was stopped and searched at a road block, luggage loaded with huge amount of cash was found stashed in the boot.

On Friday, 29 September 2017, suspects will make a reappearance before the Colesberg Magistrates’ Court for formal bail application.

The Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Peter Shivuri, commended members under his command for their vigilance by bringing the suspects to book.

