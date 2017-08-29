Two arrested with 43kg of dagga, Britstown

Police in Britstown conducted routine patrols when they spotted a suspicious looking vehicle. The incident occurred on 28 August 2017 at about 04:20.

The driver sped off when he was flagged down by the police. A chase ensued up to the Mziwabantu area at the brick kiln, where the two male suspects attempted to discard the dagga from the vehicle.

Police found four big bags and one plastic shopping bag. The two suspects were arrested for being in possession of dagga. The dagga weighs 43kg and has an estimated street value of the dagga is R218 500-00. Police also confiscated the Datsun Sedan as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of crime.

The Cluster Commander for the Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika commended the members for their lightning fast response which resulted in the superb arrests. The suspects are aged 51 and 54 years old should be appearing in Britstown Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of dagga. The investigation continues.

