Two arrested with 43kg of dagga, Britstown

0
Two arrested with 43kg of dagga, Britstown
Two arrested with 43kg of dagga, Britstown

Police in Britstown conducted routine patrols when they spotted a suspicious looking vehicle. The incident occurred on 28 August 2017 at about 04:20.

The driver sped off when he was flagged down by the police. A chase ensued up to the Mziwabantu area at the brick kiln, where the two male suspects attempted to discard the dagga from the vehicle.

Police found four big bags and one plastic shopping bag. The two suspects were arrested for being in possession of dagga. The dagga weighs 43kg and has an estimated street value of the dagga is R218 500-00. Police also confiscated the Datsun Sedan as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of crime.

The Cluster Commander for the Pixley Ka Seme, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika commended the members for their lightning fast response which resulted in the superb arrests. The suspects are aged 51 and 54 years old should be appearing in Britstown Magistrates’ Court on charges of possession of dagga. The investigation continues.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 ‘They say we are assaulting people. We say w... Pantsi Obusitse, the chairman and one of the founding members of Operation Wanya Tsotsi, does not like the word “vigilante”. He prefers to refer to th...
Two more arrested for armed robbery, Kimberley Two men will appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court on 23 August 2017, after they were arrested on 21 August 2017 at about 22:00. Police fol...
Bicycle store burgled, 3 arrested, Kimberly Three suspects aged 32, 33 and 42 years old were arrested for business burglary after allegedly stealing bicycles at a cycling store in Kimberley. ...
Man gets 20 years for murder of ex girlfriend, Kur... The Kuruman Regional Court has on 17 August 2017 sentenced 33 year old Olebogeng Magara to 20 years direct imprisonment for murdering his then 40 year...