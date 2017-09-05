Two arrested for murder in Roodepan

Two suspects aged 20 and 23 have been arrested and charged with the murder of a 22 year old man at Lerato Park, Roodepan.

A 22 year old man suffered multiple stab wounds in the upper body. It is alleged that the suspects and the deceased were seen at the game shop, at Lerato Park on Saturday evening before fatal incident.

The deceased’s body was found in front of the house in Lerato Park. Our preliminary investigation shows that the deceased could have been stabbed outside the yard and ran for his life before he collapsed in front of a house where his body was found.

This atrocity happened in the early hours of the morning on 3 September 2017, and the suspects fled the scene after the incident. They were arrested shortly the same day after the investigating officer followed the lead about their whereabouts.

During their arrest we confiscated two knives found in their possession, suspected to have been used in the commission of crime.

The circumstances which lead to the murder of victim is yet to be determined. The suspects shall appear before the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, 05 September 2017 on a charge of murder.

Any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Kgololo Gaboinewe @ 0721755 572 / 053 8074 406

Investigation continues.

