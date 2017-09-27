Trio task team nab drug dealer, Francis Baard

Trio Task Team members in the Francis Baard Cluster have arrested a suspect aged 26 years old for dealing in drugs.

It is alleged that the members received a tip off in the early hours of the morning on 26 September 2017, about a house at Reserve Road with drugs. They followed up the information at the alleged house and they discovered 694 mandrax tablets with estimated street value of R16 940,00.

They further searched the house and discovered 15 pokes of dagga with estimated street value of R160,00.

The suspect was arrested and detained. He will appear before Galeshewe Magistrates’ Court soon. Police investigation is continuing.

