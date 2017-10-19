Three suspects nabbed for remote jamming, Kimberley

Lightning fast response put three male suspects behind bars. The police recently responded to a call from the public at the local school’s cricket field, where three men allegedly used a remote jammer when a female driver tried to lock her car and stole her handbag.

The suspects were confronted by the member of the public and they allegedly pulled a knife on him.

The SAPS Flying Squad with the assistance of the Kimberley Neighborhood Watch responded swiftly and arrested the three suspects at the Galeshewe Circle in Kimberley. Police confiscated the red Opel Corsa as it was allegedly utilized in the commission of a crime and also retrieved the knife and the stolen handbag with all the valuables.

In another similar incident at a well known shopping center in Kimberley four men allegedly also stole a cellphone and other valuables from a vehicle by using the remote jamming method.

The men were also accosted by a community member and this caused them to drop the stolen goods and flee in a green VW Golf. SAPS Flying Squad, SAPS Crime Intelligence and some Kimberley Community Police Forum members pursued the suspects. The suspects allegedly drove into the cemetery in Galeshewe and fled between the graves.

Police found and confiscated the abandoned VW Golf with an alleged stolen flat-screen TV inside the car. The unknown suspects are still at large.

The Frances Baard Cluster Commander, Major General Jean Abrahams commended all the parties involved in both incidents and added that this was an example that partnership policing is effective in combating crime. Police also request that the community please make sure that their vehicles are locked by physically feeling the door handles in an effort to curb the remote jamming incidents.

The investigation continues.

