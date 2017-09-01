Three nabbed with drugs, suspected stolen property, Windsorton

The Flying Squad together with the K9 Unit arrested three suspects and charged them with dealing in drugs after they were found in possession of mandrax tablets, dagga and suspected stolen goods.

The suspects were busted on 30 August 2017 at approximately 21:00 after the police received a tip off regarding criminal activities which were taking place at a certain house in Windsorton.

Police reacted promptly to the tip off and raided the house of the suspects. During the raid and investigation at the premises they confiscated 97 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value at R8 000, dagga worth R1500 and an undisclosed amount of money.

Also confiscated were suspected stolen electrical appliances, including eight cell phones, television set and grinder.

Three suspects aged between 23 and 31 will appear before the Barkly West Magistrate’s Court on a charges of dealing in drugs and possession of suspected stolen goods.

The Cluster Commander of the Frances Baard Cluster, Major General Jean Abrahams commended the community members for working in partnership with the police in the fight against crime. We will continue to appreciate the valuable information shared by members of the community in the fight against crime, she said.

South Africa Today – South Africa News