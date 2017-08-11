Suspect arrested with 1005 mandrax tablets

Lightning fast response by the Kimberley SAPS Flying Squad members in connection with information received from our Crime Intelligence Unit, put a 35 year old man behind bars for the unlawful possession of drugs.

On 7 August 2017 at about 10:00, the Police followed up on information regarding the suspect and cornered him at the Indian Center Taxi Rank with 1005 Mandrax tablets on his person.

The Frances Baard Cluster Commander, Major General Jean Abrahams lauded the SAPS members for a job well done and also commended the community for their assistance in this regard.

The suspect should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates’ Court soon. The investigation continues.

