Suspect arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm, Marydale

On 16 August 2017, around 19:50 in the evening, The Visible Policing Unit of Marydale, followed up on information about a 36 year old man, from Zwelitsha Plakkers in Marydale.

It is alleged that the suspect was in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police searched the suspect’s house and found a 9mm firearm stashed inside a suitcase. The suspect was charged for the illegal possession of a firearm.

The suspect should be appearing in court soon. The investigation continues.

