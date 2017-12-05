Stock theft suspects nabbed ‘red handed’ on farm, Colesburg

A 48 year old man known as Madoda Makhutu was recently sentenced in the Colesburg Magistrates’ Court to an effective three years imprisonment for stock theft.

On Saturday, 21 October 2017, the De Aar Stock Theft unit assisted by the K9 unit, followed up on leads regarding stock theft scheduled to take place at the farm approximately 10km outside Colesburg.

The police did way-lay duties and did monitoring in the veld, waiting for the arrival of the mentioned suspects.

At approximately midnight the suspects arrived and immediately slaughtered two Marino ewes on the farm. The Police caught them in act and arrested Makhutu and his eighteen year old assistant.

Accused number two was later acquitted of all charges in the Colesburg Magistrates’ Court. The estimated value of the sheep is R4000.

“The Pixley Ka Seme Cluster Commander, Brigadier Nomahlubi Sofika lauded D/Sgt Winston Julies (Stock Theft Unit) and WO Armand Bekker (K9 unit) for their dedication and professionalism that led to this awesome arrest and positive conviction.

We also thank the community for their part they played in this regard, as stock theft is one of the priority focus areas of the police in the Northern Cape’

South Africa Today – South Africa News