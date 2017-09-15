Serial rapist handed 3 life sentences and 75 years

Serial rapist handed 3 life sentences and 75 years. Photo: SAPS
The community in John Taolo Gaetsewe District breathed a sigh of relief today when a serial rapist was handed three life sentences by the Kathu High Court.

Tiisetso Tutu Jetro (22) of Bathlaros outside Kuruman has been terrorizing women and young girls since 2012.

He ran out of luck when his elusive rape rampage came to a halt in 2016 after vigorous intervention by members of Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Kuruman.

He was nabbed after raping victims aged between 11 and 30. The crimes were committed at Seoding, Longereng , Maruping and Kutlwanong villages in Bathlaros.

He was linked through DNA to eight cases and was handed three life sentences and further seventy five years imprisonment which will run concurrently with the three life sentences.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape has applauded meticulous and professional investigative work which led to the rapist’s lengthy prison term.

He indicated that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to would be rapists in the Northern Cape.
The Provincial Commissioner also pointed out that the sentence augurs well with the Six Point Plan launched by the Minister of Police aimed at intensifying the fight against gender based violence.

