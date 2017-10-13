SASSA card fraudster sentenced in Kimberley

SASSA card fraudster sentenced in Kimberley

The Hawks Provincial Head in Northern Cape, Major General Kholekile Galawe welcomed the sentence against Shadrik Mzwencaki Jantjie (48), sentenced by the Kimberley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 for contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005.

Jantjie was arrested while withdrawing money with clients’ cards from an ATM.

He was found in possession of seventy eight SASSA and EASYPAY cards as well as over R15 000 cash.

The arrests was a result of a disruptive operation conducted by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit in Kimberley Central Business District (CBD) on 31 July 2017.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment or pay R20 000 fine of which R2 000 is payable immediately, followed by R1000 instalments.

