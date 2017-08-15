SAPS Major General arrested for corruption

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) arrested a Major General on corruption charges on Sunday, 13 August 2017.

Following a lengthy joint investigation between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence into alleged corrupt activities, Major General Thuto Gaokgakwe Phefo (55) the Provincial Head of Legal Services in the Northern Cape, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court and was granted R4000 bail.

He is expected to appear at the same court on 13 September 2017 pending further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News