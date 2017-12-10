SAPS helicopter joins in operation, Colesberg

Operations in Colesberg are continuing. The operations started on the morning of 9 December 2017, on the N1 which was addressed by Major General Phiwe Mnguni, Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Operational Services.

Members conducted roadblocks and patrols in Colesberg area supported by the SAPS Helicopter.

20 suspects were arrested in Colesberg since 6 December 2017, when operations started in Colesberg and 1700 pamphlets were distributed during the road block and patrols relating to safer festive season and gender based violence.

South Africa Today – South Africa News