SAPS helicopter joins in operation, Colesberg

1
SAPS helicopter joins in operation, Colesberg. Photo: SAPS
SAPS helicopter joins in operation, Colesberg. Photo: SAPS

Operations in Colesberg are continuing. The operations started on the morning of 9 December 2017, on the N1 which was addressed by Major General Phiwe Mnguni, Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Operational Services.

Members conducted roadblocks and patrols in Colesberg area supported by the SAPS Helicopter.

20 suspects were arrested in Colesberg since 6 December 2017, when operations started in Colesberg and 1700 pamphlets were distributed during the road block and patrols relating to safer festive season and gender based violence.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Drug dealer bust with Tik, Kuyasa As part of Safer Festive Season Operations, the police have arrested a 29 year old man in connection with dealing in drugs at Kuyasa. The suspect w...
Russian national arrested with R4 million at road ... Festive Season is usually characterized with extensive movement of people across the country and it is for this reason that the police in the three pr...
3 armed robbers attack shop owner, Heuningvlei The Heuningvlei Police followed up on information and arrested three men in connection with a business robbery that took place recently. On Sunday...
Stock theft suspects nabbed ‘red handed̵... A 48 year old man known as Madoda Makhutu was recently sentenced in the Colesburg Magistrates’ Court to an effective three years imprisonment for stoc...
  • Doug

    Too little too late? But thank you anyway!