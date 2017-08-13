R4 and R5 rifles recovered and suspect arrested in Hartswater

As part of clamping down on trio crimes in the Northern Cape, a suspect was arrested and two rifles recovered.

The breakthrough was through Crime Intelligence information about armed robbers who were planning to commit robbery at Hartswater.

Members of the Trio Task Team and TRT were activated. The information was meticulously followed up and one suspect was arrested. R4 and R5 rifles were recovered from the suspect.

Intensive search for the other robbers has been launched. The suspect is expected to appear before the Hartswater Magistrates Court on 14 August 2017.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Risimati Shivuri has lauded the good work by members who curbed possible loss of lives and valuable assets by the armed robbers. He urged all operatives to be vigilant at all times in order to fight trio crimes.

