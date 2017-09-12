R300 000 stolen goods recovered, man arrested, Kakamas

The police in Kakamas have arrested a 38 year old man at Langverwag in Kakamas in connection with possession of stolen goods estimated at more than R300 000.

The arrest is a sequel of crime intelligence information which was operationalized on 11 September 2017.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect was selling the stolen goods.

It is further revealed that the suspect received the stolen properties from alleged drug addicts in the area who are involved mostly with burglaries.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Risimati Shivuri has commended excellent work rendered by members. “The successes will tremendously reduce property related crimes in Kakamas and ZF Mcgawu Cluster in general,” said the Provincial Commissioner.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Kakamas Magistrates Court soon.

Police investigations are continuing.

