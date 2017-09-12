Northern Cape supports Cyril Ramaphosa

The Northern Cape is the first province to give their support to Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to replace Zuma.

Meanwhile, Bheki Cele, the sacked police commissioner and now a deputy minister, said in Durban that he had received a message containing plans to remove Ramaphosa from his cabinet position.

It will apparently lead to chaos that will prevent the December ANC conference. If the conference can not take place, Zuma at least for a short time will be sure of his leadership of the party.

The ANC official spokesperson did not want to respond to the allegations that Ramaphosa might be removed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

