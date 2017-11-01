Murder and attempted murder at Bonte Heuwel Farm, Griekwastad

Murder and attempted murder at Bonte Heuwel Farm, Griekwastad

The police in Griekwastad have arrested a 32 year old farm worker in connection with the murder of a 35 year old farm owner at Bonte Heuwel Farm, Griekwastad.

It is alleged the two had a heated argument on 31 October 2017, at about 15:00 which led to the fatal shooting of the farm owner. The victim was allegedly shot in the chest with a .22 rifle.

After the fatal shooting, the suspect sped off with the victim`s Ford Ranger bakkie. The suspect shot and injured a 26 year old man in his lower body. He has been admitted in Hospital for treatment.

The police were notified about the incident and gave chase, the suspect lost control over the vehicle causing it to overturn. The suspect soon afterwards attempted to flee on foot.

The police managed to arrest him and confiscated the rifle. The rifle`s serial number was filed off.

The suspect is expected to appear before the local Magistrate’s court soon facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri has commended members of Griekwastad who reacted swiftly leading to the Swift arrest of the suspect and the subsequent recovery of the rifle.

Police investigations are continuing.

