Manhunt launched, robbers shoot 4 employees, Kimberley

Manhunt launched, armed robbers shoot 4 employees, Kimberley

An intensive search has been launched for four men who perpetrated a robbery at a business premises in Galeshewe at about 03:00 on the morning of 7 November 2017.

It is reported the robbers stormed the business premises on Corless Street in Galeshewe and attacked four business people who were asleep in a backroom.

Two were shot and injured and have been admitted in Hospital for medical treatment. Two others escaped with minor injuries and were treated and discharged from Hospital.

The suspects robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of cash, two cell phones and one laptop.

The robbers fled the scene in a green Jeep with unknown registration numbers. No arrest has been effected as yet and anyone with information is kindly requested to contact Investigating Officer, Constable Bernard Sebegiwe of Kimberley Trio Task Team at 082 328 9472 or 053 836 2600.

All information received will be treated as confidential.

