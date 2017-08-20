Man gets 20 years for murder of ex girlfriend, Kuruman

The Kuruman Regional Court has on 17 August 2017 sentenced 33 year old Olebogeng Magara to 20 years direct imprisonment for murdering his then 40 year old ex girlfriend.

It was on 19 December 2016 at Batlharos village near Kuruman when Magara was at a local tavern and saw his ex girlfriend speaking to another man. He confronted her and stabbed her with a sharp object.

Magara further assaulted the victim’s friend who tried to call for help from the family.

Magara was arrested on the same day and has since been in custody as bail was denied due to the fact that he had a pending case of assault involving the victim he murdered.

The court sentenced him to 20 years for murder, three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and six months for assault common. The sentencing will run concurrently and he was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri welcomed the sentencing and commended the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Mpho Basekiseng for the sterling investigation that lead to the harsh sentencing.

