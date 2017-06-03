Man arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault

A 39-year-old man, who is believed to be a foreman on a farm near Hopetown, has been arrested and charged with rape, sexual assault, possession of firearm without a licence and ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on Thursday, 01 June on a farm, situated approximately 40 Kilometres just outside Hopetown.

His arrest was effected after the Hopetown FCS Unit was alerted about a 15-year-old boy, complaining about being raped by a known foreman on a local farm.

The acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Koliswa Otola, condemned acts of criminality against women and children. “It cannot be correct that children should be encountering trauma on daily basis from people who are supposed to be protecting them,” she said.

The suspect shall appear before the Hopetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday,05 June 2017.

