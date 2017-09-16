Life imprisonment for man who raped daughter (12)

The Calvinia Regional Court has on 13 September 2017, sentenced a 41 year old man to life imprisonment for raping his 12 year old daughter over a period of time.

The man who was staying in Nieuwoudtville near Calvinia was previously convicted for rape.

After he was released from prison, he took the daughter from the mother and stayed with her and his girlfriend. When the girlfriend went to work, he would rape the child.

The child later went back to live with the mother and that is when the matter was reported.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Shivuri commented the investigating officer, Sergeant D Matthys for a sterling investigation that ensured that the perpetrator face jail time. “Men like this do not deserve to be called fathers, the fathers should be protectors not the ones hurting their own children,” said Gen Shivuri. The sentence will send a clear message that the police are dedicated in ensuring that child abusers face the might of the law.

