K9 unit saves the day during business burglary, Hartswater

It all started when the Hartswater K9 unit received a complaint of a business burglary in progress.

Const Ashley Kock and his patrol dog, Sem, together with Sgt Altus Coetzer and his patrol dog, Tiger, responded to the call.

Upon arrival the two male suspects were in the process of entering the roof of the Grocery Warehouse building in the Hartswater CBD. All this allegedly happened in broad daylight on Thursday, 16 November 2017 at about 10:00.

Only one of the suspects managed to enter as the other male fled the scene. Police also entered the building and was pelted by the suspect with tin food.

This is when Const Kock announced three warnings and sent in Sem, who positively managed to assist him with the arrest of the 23 year old male suspect.

The suspect should be appearing in the Hartswater Magistrates’ Court on a charge of business burglary soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News