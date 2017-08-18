House robbery suspects on the run, Kimberley

Two suspects are on the run following a house robbery incident that took place on Tuesday, 16 August 2017 at a house in Anthony Street, Kimberley at around 13:00.

The two are alleged to have arrived at the house and found the victim and the owner of the house, Mr Piet Gedeon Nuwenhoudt and pointed him with a firearm. They are alleged to have robbed him of large amounts of cash that was stored in his safe before they fled with a vehicle belonging to Mr Stephen van Wyk who was near the scene at the time of the robbery. The car was later found abandoned in Green Street, Kimberley with the suspects missing from the scene.

Both are African males presumed to be between the ages of 35 and 40. One is about 1,6m tall, slender in built and dark in complexion while the second one is about 1,7m tall, slender in built as well and light in complexion. They both spoke Setswana.

The police at Kimberley police station are investigating one case of house robbery and one of theft of motor vehicle and are requesting anyone with information about the whereabouts of the two men or who they might be too kindly contact the investigating officer, Constable Rachel Moholwane of Northern Cape Trio Crimes on 053 836 2600 or Captain Aggrey Magugu on 082 469 0578.

