Hawks captain in court for fraud

The Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has been alarmed by yet another member of the unit who was arrested for alleged fraud.

Captain Stefanus Nicolaas van Rooi (50) was arrested by Hawks members on 5 October 2017, and appeared at Springbok Magistrates court on charges of fraud and money Laundering.

Captain van Rooi, working for the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit in Springbok, was due to travel to Prieska to attend a court proceedings as a state witness in May this year. It is alleged that he never undertook the trip, however, a week later an alleged fraudulent claim was submitted and paid to his bank account.

Captain van Rooi was released on R1500 bail and he is expected to appear again at the Springbok Regional Court on 18 October 2017.

Meanwhile, Lungisa Nompandana (40), a former South African Police Service Administrative Clerk appeared before the New Law court on Thursday 5 October 2017, as well for theft.

It is alleged that between 2015 and 2016, while Nompandana was stationed at Mount Road Police station, he sold a car twice under the false presence that the car belonged to him.

Nompandana allegedly sold it for R20 000 during July 2017 to a member of the public. The buyer gave him a deposit of R11 000.

During 2016 he then apparently borrowed the vehicle and sold it to another buyer for R13 000. Nompandana received R1000 bail and his next court appearance is on 18 October 2017.

