Hawks captain in court for fraud

0
Hawks captain in court for fraud
Hawks captain in court for fraud

The Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata, has been alarmed by yet another member of the unit who was arrested for alleged fraud.

Captain Stefanus Nicolaas van Rooi (50) was arrested by Hawks members on 5 October 2017, and appeared at Springbok Magistrates court on charges of fraud and money Laundering.

Captain van Rooi, working for the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit in Springbok, was due to travel to Prieska to attend a court proceedings as a state witness in May this year. It is alleged that he never undertook the trip, however, a week later an alleged fraudulent claim was submitted and paid to his bank account.

Captain van Rooi was released on R1500 bail and he is expected to appear again at the Springbok Regional Court on 18 October 2017.

Meanwhile, Lungisa Nompandana (40), a former South African Police Service Administrative Clerk appeared before the New Law court on Thursday 5 October 2017, as well for theft.

It is alleged that between 2015 and 2016, while Nompandana was stationed at Mount Road Police station, he sold a car twice under the false presence that the car belonged to him.

Nompandana allegedly sold it for R20 000 during July 2017 to a member of the public. The buyer gave him a deposit of R11 000.

During 2016 he then apparently borrowed the vehicle and sold it to another buyer for R13 000. Nompandana received R1000 bail and his next court appearance is on 18 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Operation addresses trans national crimes with Bot... The South African Police Service and Botswana Police, addressed Trans National Crimes within borders of two countries through crime prevention operati...
Identikit of suspect wanted in connection with rap... Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of raping a 17 year old girl at Riemvasmaak. The incident occurred on 01...
Trio task team nab drug dealer, Francis Baard Trio Task Team members in the Francis Baard Cluster have arrested a suspect aged 26 years old for dealing in drugs. It is alleged that the members ...
Two arrested with large amount of cash, N1 Colesbe... A multi disciplinary Tri- Lateral Operation yielded much desired result, where SAPS, Provincial Traffic officers and Home Affairs in the Northern Cape...