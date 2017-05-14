Harsh sentences welcomed in Kuruman

The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape welcomes the sentences that were handed down to five men, earlier this week. The accused were found guilty and sentenced in the Kuruman High Court for murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On 19 November 2013 the accused broke into the house of Mr Thabo Joseph Kotolwane (55), murdered him and fled with his white Toyota Hilux bakkie. Mothibistad SAPS traced the vehicle with the help of a tracking company in Midrand and arrested the five suspects the following day. It was found that the accused assaulted the victim before he was fatally shot at his home. The suspect tied his hands and feet and dumped his body in a veld near Bendel Road in Mothistad. A passer-by found the body of Kotolwane hours later. Three of the five accused were linked to the murder with blood found on their clothing. Police opposed bail and the suspects remained in custody up until their sentencing. The five accused were sentenced as follows:

ACCUSED NO 1 – PASEKA KEKWAKA (25)

Count 1-murder-22 years imprisonment.

Count 2-robbery with aggravating circumstances-15 years imprisonment.

Count 4-unlawful possession of ammunition-6 months.

It was ordered that the sentences on count 2 and 4 shall run concurrently with the sentence on count 1.

ACCUSED NO 2 – THABO OLIVER PHIRI (30)

Count 1-murder-22 years imprisonment.

Count 2-robbery with aggravating circumstances-15 years imprisonment.

It was ordered that the sentences on count 2 shall run concurrently with the sentence on count 1.

ACCUSED NO 3 – THABO CHRISTOPHER GAOBUSE (28)

Count 1-murder-22 years imprisonment.

Count 2-robbery with aggravating circumstances-15 years imprisonment.

It was ordered that the sentences on count 2 shall run concurrently with the sentence on count 1 and further that the 15 years of the 20 year sentence, imposed on under Mothibistad CAS no: RC 1/14 on 11 February 2015 shall concurrently with the sentence on count 1.

ACCUSED NO 4 – MARUPING EDSON MAJEE (29)

Count 2- on the competent verdict theft -6 years imprisonment of which 3 years are suspended for 5 years on condition that the accused is not convicted of theft, receipt of stolen property knowing it to be stolen, a contravention of sections 36 or 37 of the general law amendment act, no 62 of 1955, committed during the Period of suspension.

ACCUSED NO 5 – JAMES MATSHWENYEGO MALILI (33)

Count2- on the competent verdict theft-6years imprisonment.

Count 3 unlawful possession of firearm-8 years imprisonment.

Count 4- unlawful possession of ammunition-1 year imprisonment.

The Kuruman High Court ordered that the sentence imposed on count 4 run concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 3 and further that 4 of 6 years of the sentence imposed on count 2 shall run concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 3.

Accused no: 1, 2, 3 and 5 –in terms of section 103(1) unfit to possess a firearm.

Accused no: 4-in terms of section 103(2) unfit to possess a firearm.

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Johan Bean applauds Detective Constable Obakeng Masite of the Mothibistad Detective Unit (in picture provided), for a job well done. The professional gathering of information by the investigating officer led to a successful prosecution. The sentencing of the suspect surely sends out a message to other perpetrators that transgressors of the law will be investigated, trialled and convicted.

