Government employee arrested for alleged bursary fraud

Lindiwe Cynthia Nqumashe (44) was arrested on 1 September 2017, for alleged bursary fraud worth over R80 000, 00.

Nqumashe works for the Department of Health, Northern Cape, and Kimberley, attached to the student’s bursary funds office dealing with allocation of funds to successful bursary applicants.

She allegedly approved extra payments for bursaries to be paid in certain student’s university accounts and thereafter contacted University that the Department paid extra funds by mistake and requests them to pay back part of the extra funds into a specific account which she allegedly used to launder the bursary funds and used it for her personal gain.

The fraudulent incidents allegedly transpired between 2009 until 2014 and a number of students were targeted in the alleged fraudulent activity.

The Hawks investigation on the matter ensured in 2016, after receiving a tip off, about the alleged movement of funds to an individual’s account.

Nqumashe appeared briefly at the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on 1 September 2017, on several charges of fraud and money laundering.

She was released on R3 000 bail and the case was postponed to 12 September 2017.

