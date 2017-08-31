Former municipal manager and CFO sentenced for corruption

Louis Nothnagel (55), a former Municipal Manager and Marius Botha (58), a former Chief financial Officer at Karoo Hoogland Municipality along with Ockert Tobias Cloete (65) were sentenced for corruption on 30 August 2017 by the Williston Regional Court.

Marius Botha and Ockert Tobias Cloete, a bogus company owner were each sentenced to five years imprisonment for corruption, four years for money laundering and two years for four counts of fraud.

Ockert Tobias Cloete was given an additional eight years imprisonment for a separate fraud charge.

All these were said to run concurrently, Botha will effectively serve five years imprisonment while Cloete will serve eight years imprisonment.

Louis Nothnagel was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment with an alternative R5000 fine for contravention of section 173 (1) of Municipal Finance Management Act no 53 of 2003, which translates to negligence or failure prevent corruption.

The Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Lieutenant General Yoliswa Matakata has welcomed the sentence against the trio. “This sentence will serve as a deterrent to all acts of corruption particularly the public service sector. Those that witness corruption have an obligation to report it, failure to do so will result in one being prosecuted”.

