Farmer shot and killed on his farm near Griekwastad

A third farmer was shot dead on Tuesday.

Brig. Mohale Ramatseba from the SAP said that a 35-year-old farmer, around 15:00 was shot dead on his farm Bonteheuwel.

The police did not release the name of the farmer, but Marius Muller from Afriforum identified the former farmer as Willem Woux.

According to Ramtseba, Woux was engaged in an argument with a 32-year-old farm worker, and it is assumed that Woux was shot in the chest with a .22 firearm. After the shooting, the farm work placed Woux in a Ford Ranger bakkie and fled. “the suspect also shot a 26-year-old man, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” said Ramatseba.

Ramatseba said the police responded and tracked the suspect. The police fired shots, but the suspect lost control of the bakkie and crashed. The suspect then tried to flee on foot but was apprehended by the police and in custody.

The serial number was filed off the gun, and the suspect will appear in court on a charge of murder and attempted murder, Ramatseba reported.

