Employee locks armed robbers in money room, Kathu

On Sunday, 26 November 2017 at about 07:15 an armed robbery was foiled when four male suspects were arrested at a petrol station in Kathu.

The armed robbers entered the money room and pointed the staff with a firearm. One of the quick thinking employees managed to lock the four robbers inside the money room and alerted the police.

Police reacted swiftly and arrested the suspects and recovered 2 firearms and the substantial amount of money. The suspects are all from the Gauteng province. The getaway vehicle was also confiscated by the police.

“The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster Commander, Major General Johan Bean lauded all the mentioned parties for the excellent arrest.” The suspects should be appearing in the Kathu Magistrates’ Court soon.

The investigation continues.

Please find attached picture with Const Johannes Shuping and armed robbery suspects.

