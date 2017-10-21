Duo in court for money laundering and racketeering

Shirley Ezeayom (31) and Sylvia Mameja (60) were arrested and appeared at Upington Magistrate’s Court on charges of Money laundering and racketeering on Thursday, 19 October 2017.

Further investigation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit led to the arrest of the duo regarding their involvement to the alleged drug syndicate that operated in Upington wherein five suspects were arrested for dealing in Drugs and Drug Trafficking on 13 March 2017.

The duo was charged along with Nnaemeka Collins Ezeayom (38), Uzuma Uka Chinedu (34) and Izuchukwu Johnson Obi (34) which is three of the five suspects initially arrested in March. Meanwhile Chimo Evans Ekise (46) and Timothy Obunuaeke Oguzie (30) were excluded from these additional charges.

The duo was released on R2500 bail and is expected to appear at Upington Magistrates Court on 14 December 2017 along with three of the five initial suspects, while Ekise and Oguzie will appear on 30 October for possible plea bargain.

The initial five suspects were on 24 March 2017 released on bail ranging between R2500 and R20 000.

The Hawks Provincial Head in Northern Cape, Major General Kholekile Galawe applauded the Serious Organised crime Unit for their additional arrest and commitment to dismantle drug syndicate in the province.

