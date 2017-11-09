Domestic worker nabbed driving murdered employers car, Kakamas

At approximately 07:00 Mr Hough went to Langverwag Kakamas to fetch his domestic worker, a male in his late twenties.

Mr Hough never returned home and the worker was later seen driving around with the vehicle of the deceased.

When he was confronted he suddenly left the vehicle and ran away. It was then noticed that the suspect had blood stains on his clothes.

With the help of the community and different police units they start searching for the missing Mr Hough. Around 11 o clock the body of Mr Hough was found lying in an open veld near Spieëlkop, Kakamas.

He was fully dressed and it was clear that he was already dead. He was allegedly stabbed with a knife. More or less at the same time that the body of the deceased was discovered, the suspect was also arrested near his home in Langverwag Kakamas.

The suspect will appear before the Magistrates court in Kakamas on 10 November 2017.

The wife of the deceased was informed about the incident.

Colonel De Bruin, Station commander at Kakamas want to thank the various units of the SAPS as well as the involvement of the community who assisted with the search for the deceased. D/Captain Van Kradenburg at the Detective branch Kakamas is the investigation officer in the case.

Anyone with information can contact him at 054 4310863 / 076 021 5056.

