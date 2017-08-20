Couple hijacked, man shot, woman raped, Kuruman

The police in Kuruman are on the lookout for three males who allegedly raped a woman after they hijacked the Hillux double cab she was driving with her boyfriend.

It is alleged that the suspects wearing balaclavas found the man and woman in the vehicle and started shooting at them. The man was allegedly hit on the leg.

The suspects put him at the back of the vehicle and drove to the veld where they allegedly raped the woman before forcing her to drive and drop them at RDPs in Seoding village.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact the Kuruman police station on 053 712 9800 or Constable Obabekeng Kakora on 082 495 4804. All information received will be treated as confidential.

