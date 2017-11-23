Carnarvon rapist gets life imprisonment

Carnarvon rapist gets life imprisonment. Photo: SAPS
Daniel Hermanus Papier (20) has been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Carnarvon Magistrates Court.

Daniels is guilty of raping a 43 year old Carnarvon woman.

Early in January this year, he forced the victim into the bathroom at a knife point and raped her repeatedly.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Shivuri commended the NPA and Carnarvon FCS investigation team for securing a jail term against Carnarvon rapist.

