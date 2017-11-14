Body of man found in canal, Kakamas

Police in Kakamas is appealing to the community to assist them in identifying or tracing the next of kin of a male person.

The body of a male person aged between 40 and 50 years old was found in the canal on on 13 November 2017, near Alheit, Kakamas.

The person is of slender build and approximately 1.64m tall with short curly black hair and brown eyes. He was dressed in a blue T-shirt, blue denim trouser and was wearing black and white takies.

The possibility exists that the person must have been in the canal for almost a week. There is also a possibility that the person is a seasonal worker from somewhere else.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the next of kin or who may know the identity of the deceased is asked to contact D/Warrant Officer Frikkie van Wyk at Kakamas Detective Service at 054-431 0863 or Cell 084 833 8590.

