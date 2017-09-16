A number of rapists sentenced in one week

The fight against gender based violence continues to intensify in the Northern Cape as the Management welcomes several convictions of rape throughout the province.

Within a period of a week, the Province has seen several suspects convicted and sent to jail for rapes on different incidents.

On the first incident, a 21 year old man, Darryl Lambert of Noupoort was sentenced to ten years imprisonment for raping a 19 year old woman. It was on 06 March 2016 when Lambert accosted the victim, dragged her to his friend’s place where he then raped her at knife point.

Another incident saw 25 year old Nkululeko Matlali being sentenced to eight years imprisonment by Colesburg Regional Court. Matlali raped a 37 year old woman on 02 February 2016 at Kuyasa.

In Grobblershoop, Hendrick Seekoie (29) was also found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with five years suspended for five years. On 25 August 2011, he raped a 41 year old.

In another separate incident, three detainees at Bosasa in De Aar were found guilty of raping another detainee. All three suspects; Klaas Blouw, Shane Rooi and Kevin Vissagie are 20 years old. They raped the 20 year old victim in the dormitory which they all shared. Blouw is sentenced to 10 years imprisonment while Rooi and Vissagie were both sentenced to six years imprisonment.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Shivuri has commended all the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units (FCS) in the province for their commitment and dedication. It is through hard work and selflessness that sentences like this can be secured. He indicated that the sentence will send a message to sexual offence perpetrators that Northern Cape takes gender violence serious and will continue to put those responsible behind bars.

