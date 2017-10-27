8 arrested after business robbery, Calvinia

0
8 arrested after business robbery, Calvinia. Photo: SAPS
8 arrested after business robbery, Calvinia. Photo: SAPS

It is alleged that on 24 October 2017, about twelve men entered a local business armed with knives and started attacking the shop keeper, stabbing him several times.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money and stock from the shop.

Police members reacted swiftly and with the help of the community, eight suspects between the ages of 25 and 37 were arrested within 3 hours of the commission of crime.

About four suspects are still at large, the arrested eight will appear in the Calvinia Magistrates Court soon.

