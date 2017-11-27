48 Armadillo girdled lizards recovered, man arrested, Nuwerus

The continuous vehicle checkpoints to boost safety during the Festive Season paid off on 24 November 2017, at about 15:30.

Stop and search operations yielded success for the Vredendal SAPS members when a suspect in a vehicle chased away from the check point. A high speed chase ensued and the vehicle was eventually stopped at Bitterfontein, Nuwerus, near the border of the Northern Cape.

The suspect was arrested, and upon searching his vehicle 48 armadillo girdled lizards, to the value of R720 000 were found in the car.

The 49 year old culprit is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 November 2017, on charges of possession of protected wildlife.

Police management applauded the members on a job well done.

We will not allow criminals to strip the wildlife of the Western Cape, and we will continue with operations to prevent the further depletion of our wildlife.

The illegal trade in wildlife is high on the agenda of SAPS in the Western Cape in their quest to reduce crime.

