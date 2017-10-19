4 arrested with elephant tusks, Olifantshoek

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit arrested four suspects whose ages range between 34 and 40, in possession of eight elephant tusks on Tuesday, 17 October 2017.

The suspects were arrested during a disruptive operation on N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek at about 23:30 and two of the suspects are South African citizens while the other two are from Botswana.

The Hawks seized the elephant tusks and the vehicle used during the commission of crime.

All suspects are expected to appear in Olifantshoek Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 October 2017.

