4 arrested with elephant tusks, Olifantshoek

0
4 arrested with elephant tusks, Olifantshoek
4 arrested with elephant tusks, Olifantshoek

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit arrested four suspects whose ages range between 34 and 40, in possession of eight elephant tusks on Tuesday, 17 October 2017.

The suspects were arrested during a disruptive operation on N14 between Upington and Olifantshoek at about 23:30 and two of the suspects are South African citizens while the other two are from Botswana.

The Hawks seized the elephant tusks and the vehicle used during the commission of crime.

All suspects are expected to appear in Olifantshoek Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 19 October 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Three suspects nabbed for remote jamming, Kimberle... Lightning fast response put three male suspects behind bars. The police recently responded to a call from the public at the local school’s cricket fie...
3 arrested with drugs, stolen scooter, Kimberley The Kimberley SAPS Detectives followed up on information about drug possession in the Minerva Gardens area in Kimberley. On Monday, October 16, 20...
SASSA card fraudster sentenced in Kimberley The Hawks Provincial Head in Northern Cape, Major General Kholekile Galawe welcomed the sentence against Shadrik Mzwencaki Jantjie (48), sentenced by ...
Young man behind bars for elderly man’s senseless ... A 19 year old man has been arrested and charged with murder and house breaking with intent to steal and theft, after an elderly man’s body was found i...