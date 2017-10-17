3 arrested with drugs, stolen scooter, Kimberley

The Kimberley SAPS Detectives followed up on information about drug possession in the Minerva Gardens area in Kimberley.

On Monday, October 16, 2017 at about 14:00, with the help of the Kimberley Neighborhood watch, the police spotted one of the suspects at the four way intersection of Gerrit Schouten and Jacobus Smit Streets where they swiftly arrested him after finding him in possession of two half mandrax tablets and an alleged stolen scooter.

Police then proceeded to a house in Minerva Gardens where they found two 22 year old persons, one male and one female with dagga and tik inside the premises.

The total value of the drugs is estimated at R 2500. The female was charged with possession of drugs while the two men were charged with theft under false pretense and possession of drugs.

The suspects should be appearing in the Kimberley Magistrates Court soon. The investigation continues.

