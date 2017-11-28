2 sentenced after farmer (73) assaulted, robbed, Sutherland

0
On Wednesday, 30 November 2016, early morning, the Sutherland SAPS arrested two men, aged between 35 and 36 years old.

The two men were arrested for robbing a 73 year old man, a senior citizen, owner of the Brandhoek Farm in Sutherland, of his a bakkie.

The robbery happened on 29 November 2016 in the morning after the two known suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the bakkie keys from him after visiting at his home. They forced the victim to drive with them and left him stranded at a farm gate and sped off with the white Isuzu bakkie.

Deorilin Nicky Heyns(35) was sentenced to ten years imprisonment of which will run concurrently and three years he is serving now and is suspended for five years, after he pleaded guilty on count one of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Rawie Jooste’s(36) case was separated from the one of Deorilin Heyns and he will remain in custody as his case is remanded for 23 April 2018.

