Maroela Media

Woman stabbed in the stomach by farm attackers

No arrests have been made after a young woman was attacked by two unidentified suspects on her farm in the North West area on Saturday.

Captain Charlize van der Linden from the SAPS said that around 15:00 Lisa Wessels (21) walked outside of the house on the farm Metheun to investigate why the dogs were barking. Wessels is a worker on the farm.

“Two unknown men grabbed her and forced her back inside the house. One of the suspects searched the house, while the other suspect pinned her down. The suspect asked a few time where the owner of the house was,” said Van der Linden.

Ian Cameron of Afriforum said the incident happened on the Jan Carise farm.

According to Van der Linden, Wessels tried to free herself from the suspect. “The suspect who was searching the house grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen and stabbed her in the stomach.”

The suspects then fled, and nothing was stolen.

Wessels was transferred to a local hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

The police opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and searching for the suspects.

