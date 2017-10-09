Woman fatally stabs husband over money dispute, Ga-Rankua

A 27 year old is expected to appear in the Ga-Rankua Magistrates’ Court for murder of her 27 year old husband on Monday, 09 October 2017.

According to information the woman and her husband were at the residential place when a fight started.

Further information revealed that the couple were fighting over money that the husband left at the house. The wife used the money and the victim got angry when he came back and could not get the money.

It is alleged the wife took out a knife and stabbed his husband three times on the stomach. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

