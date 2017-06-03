Woman brutally attacked on farm in South Africa

In the early hours on the morning of Friday, June 2, two suspects armed with knives broke down a door to gain entry into a farmhouse situated in Sannieshof. The suspects then broke through a security door and a bedroom door where Blackie van der Berg (62) was sleeping.

Since the death of her husband, Blackie lived alone on the farm.

Blackie was brutally attacked by the two suspects who kept demanding money.

The suspects then fled with an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone.

The police and community security was alerted and responded to the incident.

Blackie was transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

The police are investigating a case of house robbery, and the suspects are still at large.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

