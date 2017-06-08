Woman attacked upon returning home from town

On Tuesday, June 6, a female victim was attacked by a suspect as she returned home from work to her farm or smallholding situated in Potchefstroom.

When the woman drove to the outer gate, she was surprised that it was closed as it always remained open. She got out of her car and went to open the gate, and while walking back toward her car, a suspect jumped out of nearby bushes grabbed her and pushed onto the ground.

The suspect kicked and beat her and tried to sexually assault her. The victim fought back and managed to get back inside her car and blow the horn continuously.

The suspect immediately fled on foot with the woman’s handbag and wallet.

The police are investigating a case of sexual assault and have reported that nobody has been arrested as yet.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

