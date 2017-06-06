Woman almost killed on farm, police only investigate robbery and rape

There is dissatisfaction especially in the agricultural circles when the police seem to prefer the easy way out of cases and raise lesser charges against criminals.

Die Vryburger reported a similar incident last week.

The latest incident is that the two young suspects aged 21 and 24, apparently are only being charged with robbery and rape. Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Blackie van den Berg who was attacked her farm near Sannieshof was almost killed with a digging a fork by the two suspects. However, attempted murder is apparently not one of the charges against them.

In this way, crime statistics are manipulated to look better than they actually are, which means that the criminals get lighter sentences and thus released back on the street sooner.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

