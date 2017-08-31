Wanted carjacking suspect nabbed

As part of bringing down the levels of trio and other serious crimes, Phokeng K9 Unit nabbed a 41 year old carjacking wanted suspect through an intelligence driven operation on 29 August 2017.

The suspect’s arrest came after a follow up was made on information received that he was seen at Phokeng Mall.

Upon searching him, the police found a car key in his possession. He took the police after questioning to Tlhabane where he kept a vehicle that was hijacked in Swartruggens earlier this month.

The vehicle, a Ford Focus was found and seized.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bafokeng Magistrates’ Court soon facing a charge of possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and carjacking.

