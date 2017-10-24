Vyfhoek small holding burglary and shooting, 3 more arrested

Three more suspects between the ages of 20 and 40 were arrested during an operation by the Klerksdorp Trio Task Team conducted between Thursday, 19 and Friday, 20 October 2017. This success comes after a follow up was made on information received about the suspects’ whereabouts. The suspects were successfully traced and ultimately arrested in Soweto and surrounding areas.

These arrests come after one suspect was wounded and arrested during a housebreaking in the early hours of the morning of 19 October 2017, in Vyfhoek Small Holdings in Potchefstroom.

According to information received, the owner of the small holding heard glass breaking at a neighbouring house and went to investigate. Upon investigation he was confronted by about three suspects with objects in their hands and he shot at them with his firearm. Two suspects fled the scene and one suspect was injured. Stolen property was recovered on the scene.

The police and emergency services were contacted and after receiving emergency treatment, the suspect was admitted in hospital under police guard. He will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court as soon as he is released from hospital for charges of House Breaking.

During the trio crime operation suspected stolen goods like TV’s, Laptop’s, cellular phones and electrical equipment were confiscated by police to the estimated value of R30 000.00.

The suspects appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court for housebreaking and being in possession of suspected stolen property on Monday, 23 October 2017.

The suspects are possibly linked with other cases and investigation continuous.

A case of attempted murder has also been opened for investigation.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said that the police will continue with their commitment of reducing the levels of serious crimes to ensure a safer tomorrow.

South Africa Today – South Africa News